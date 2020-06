Raab: We must be 'careful' amid risk of second spike

Leading the daily Downing Street press conference Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said while the government was taking modest and careful steps to reopen the UK economy, there is still a risk of a second spike.

Report by Etemadil.

