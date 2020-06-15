Global  
 

This photo of a 'foot' is seriously confusing people

A Twitter user is causing anuproar online after sharing aphoto of a creepy-looking foot.On June 14, Susanta Nanda, who works forthe Indian Forest Service (IFS), posted thephoto to Twitter along with the question,“Can you identify this animal”.In the photo, there appears to be a gray footwith five toes peeking out from under a log.In the comments, some people speculatedthat the foot might belong to a chimpanzee,a gorilla, a human or even a Yeti.“It looks scary,” one person added.Eventually, though, some nature loverswere able to correctly guess that the“foot” was actually Xylaria polymorpha,otherwise known as Dead Man’s Fingers.It’s a type of fungus that, like its common namesuggests, looks eerily like mammalian digits.Many people were shocked to learn thatthe “foot” was actually just a fungus.“Mother Nature powerhouseof surprises,” one person said.“Wow!

I didn’t know that there existsa fungi like that!” another user added

