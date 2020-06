Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood, like actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor, among others, were seen at the cremation ceremony which was held at the Vile Parle crematorium.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence yesterday. His mortal remains are now...

Seng Pertin RT @iAmarsingh9 : #ShraddhaKapoor reched to sushant singh rajput's funeral in ville parle mumbai However only 20 persons and closely ppl al… 6 minutes ago

J.J.Patel RT @pinkvilla : Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad arrives at Mumbai Airport for the funeral of his son 😔😔 #SushantSinghRajput #sushantsinghrajputR … 5 minutes ago

Aditya kumar RT @KingSlayer_Rule : Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor attended Funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput. Glad to see both of them 🙏 Respect ♥️ #Sush … 4 minutes ago