Tow Truck Driver Runs Into Several Parked Cars at Shopping Complex

Occurred on / El Centro, California, USA Info from Licensor: A tow truck driver crashes to a few cars before entering a shopping center and hitting more cars until the people stopped him.
He had no intentions of stopping.
He was very close to hitting a house that had a lot of people living there, including children.
The only way people were able to stop him was to break his window and take the keys away.
A few men struck the driver several times.
He left many destroyed cars and many people went to the hospital.