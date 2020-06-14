Tow Truck Driver Runs Into Several Parked Cars at Shopping Complex

Occurred on / El Centro, California, USA Info from Licensor: A tow truck driver crashes to a few cars before entering a shopping center and hitting more cars until the people stopped him.

He had no intentions of stopping.

He was very close to hitting a house that had a lot of people living there, including children.

The only way people were able to stop him was to break his window and take the keys away.

A few men struck the driver several times.

He left many destroyed cars and many people went to the hospital.