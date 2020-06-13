Global  

Covid update: Sanitiser scam; India may peak in Nov; NRI evacuates staff
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:23s - Published
The Union Home Minister continued to actively review the situation in the national capital for the second consecutive day as Delhi's Covid tally crossed 42,000.

Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state by the virus in India with 1.1 lakh cases so far.

Meanwhile, the French government said that working from home may have some benefits, but isn't a panacea for the virus.

The European nation is reopening its economy to speed up recovery from the crisis.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

