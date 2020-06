Signs of improvement in Palm Beach County job market

As reopening of the economy moves forward, eomployers seem wiiling to begin hiring again.

THOSE STILL COLLECTINGUNEMPLOYMENT...THE WORK SEARCH REQUIREMENTSFOR COLLECTING BENEFITS HAVEBEEN WAIVED AGAIN.

WE'REBRINGING THIS IMPORTANTINFORMATION TO YOU BECAUSEWPTV IS DEDICATED TO HELPINGYOU REBOUND DURING THESE TOUGHTIMES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SMATT SCZSENY SHOWS YOU ONEUNEMPLOYED MAN'S UNIQUE WAYFIND WORK.130450“MY DREAM JOB WOULD BEWORKING WITH MACHINELEARNING” FELIPE PEREZ ISTRYING ALL HE CAN TO LAND TO AJOBÃFOR A WEEK NOWÃHEBEEN CARRYING THIS SIGN ATBOYNTON BEACH BOULEVARD AND 95ÃA JUNIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEERLOOKING FOR A BREAK.

130541“ITHINK PEOPLE FOCUSED ON THEFACT I LOST MY JOB AND THEYWERE OFFERING ME MONEY ANDEVERYTHING AND THAT IS NOTWHERE I WANTED TO TAKE THIS”ITREMAINS TOUGH ON SOMEÃLIKEFELIPEÃBUT THERE ARE SIGNSTHE JOB MARKET IS IMPROVING &120025“THINGS ARE GETTING ALITTLE BIT BETTER TENDING ALITTLE BIT BETTER IN THE JOBMARKET IVEENSTRA AT THE CAREER SOURCEIN PALM BEACH COUNTY SAYSHEALTH CARE AND HOSPITALITYARE LEADING THE JOBOPPORTUNITIES AND TECHNICALSERVICES SUCH AS FELIPESPECIALITY IS AMONG THE TOPTEN.

EVEN WITH THEOPPORTUNITIES THE STATE ISSTILL WAIVING THE REQUIREMENTTO LOOK FOR WORK IN ORDER TOCOLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT.

120251“WEEXTENDED THAT AND ITHE STATE IS PROBABLY WATCHINGTHESE STATISTICS FROM WEEK TOWEEK” FOR NOW THE UNEMPLOYEDLOOKING FOR BENEFITS HAVEANOTHER THREE WEEKS WITHOUTTHE WORK SEARCH REQUIREMENT INBOYNTON BEACH, MS, WPTV NC 5.WPTV IS COMMITTED TO HELPINGYOU NAVIGATE THROUGHUNEMPLOYMENT.

IF THERE ARETOPICS YOU'D LIKE TO HEARABOUT, SEND AN EMAIL TOREBOUND AT W-P-T-V DOT COM.YOU CAN ALSO FIND RESOURCES TOHELP MAKES ENDS MEET AND MUCHMORE, BY HEADING TO WPTV DOTCOM SLASH REBOUND.OUR OTHER BI