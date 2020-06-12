Global  

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark law extends the protections of Title VII of the civil rights act of 1964 to the LGBTQ community.

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

