Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

Rox-Sane RT @CNN: Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers, the Supreme Court rules. The landmark ruling will extend p… 4 seconds ago

Linda Buckta RT @funder: BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 6-3 workers can’t be fired for LGBTQ status, in a stunning loss for Trump Admin. 5 seconds ago

Richard Sjolin Jr RT @glennkirschner2: Feels like . . . Justice: Supreme Court rules existing civil rights law protects LGBTQ workers https://t.co/U7PNdMbiu… 18 seconds ago

Mark Yarhouse Thoughts on the ruling? “The court's 6-3 ruling extends the scope of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars… https://t.co/9VfTrq2mXs 22 seconds ago

Jackie Ellis RT @WCPSSEquity: Big win for Civil Rights in our nation today- SCOTUS rules to protect LGBTQ+ workers! https://t.co/n8ymkkfS38 https://t.c… 25 seconds ago

Analisa Swan 🆘 #DemForce⚖️🥁 RT @BuffyWicks: BREAKING GOOD NEWS! The Supreme Court has held that "an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgend… 26 seconds ago

Jon Svensson 🤔 🇪🇺🇸🇪🇪🇺 RT @cyndilauper: As of this morning, it is illegal in every single state across the US to fire someone, refuse to hire someone, or deny a p… 26 seconds ago