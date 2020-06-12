Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark law extends the protections of Title VII of the civil rights act of 1964 to the LGBTQ community.
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
After SCOTUS ruling, KC gay community pushing for moreSome in the Kansas City metro hope to ride the momentum of change following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision extending protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation..
Locals react to Supreme Court ruling for LGBTQ workersLocals react to the landmark Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ discrimination law.
Major Victory For LGBTQ Workers As Supreme Court Rules They’re Protected By Federal Civil Rights LawCBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details from D.C.