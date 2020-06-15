Local Experts Say Pittsburgh-Area Has Avoided Spike In Coronavirus Cases
For the fourth day in a row, Allegheny County has reported no new deaths after spending a week in the "green" phase; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
WVU Football Player Tests Positive For CoronavirusA WVU football player has tested positive for coronavirus.
LA County COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Restaurants Struggle To Meet Health ProtocolsOfficials announced another 19 coronavirus-related fatalities Monday and 1,071 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, bringing countywide totals to 2,926 deaths and 73,791 cases.
Several States Say Significant Upticks In COVID-19 Cases Won't Alter Reopening PlansCBS4's Lauren Pastrana has more on the round two fears.