Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Experts Say Pittsburgh-Area Has Avoided Spike In Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Local Experts Say Pittsburgh-Area Has Avoided Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Local Experts Say Pittsburgh-Area Has Avoided Spike In Coronavirus Cases

For the fourth day in a row, Allegheny County has reported no new deaths after spending a week in the "green" phase; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WVU Football Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

WVU Football Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A WVU football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published
LA County COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Restaurants Struggle To Meet Health Protocols [Video]

LA County COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Restaurants Struggle To Meet Health Protocols

Officials announced another 19 coronavirus-related fatalities Monday and 1,071 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, bringing countywide totals to 2,926 deaths and 73,791 cases.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published
Several States Say Significant Upticks In COVID-19 Cases Won't Alter Reopening Plans [Video]

Several States Say Significant Upticks In COVID-19 Cases Won't Alter Reopening Plans

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana has more on the round two fears.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published