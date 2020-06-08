'No one is upset', says Sanjay Raut after Sena compares Congress with squeaking cot

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 16 said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all the cabinet ministers is good and no one is upset.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all the cabinet ministers is very good.

No one is upset; talks happen with Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan.

As we come out the current crisis in the state, CM will hear what everyone has to say," said Raut after Shiv Sena took a dig at Congress in its mouthpiece Saamana, by comparing its alliance partner with squeaking cot.