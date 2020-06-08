Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No one is upset', says Sanjay Raut after Sena compares Congress with squeaking cot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
'No one is upset', says Sanjay Raut after Sena compares Congress with squeaking cot

'No one is upset', says Sanjay Raut after Sena compares Congress with squeaking cot

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 16 said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all the cabinet ministers is good and no one is upset.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all the cabinet ministers is very good.

No one is upset; talks happen with Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan.

As we come out the current crisis in the state, CM will hear what everyone has to say," said Raut after Shiv Sena took a dig at Congress in its mouthpiece Saamana, by comparing its alliance partner with squeaking cot.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

All party meeting: AAP proposes more COVID beds, Congress says too late [Video]

All party meeting: AAP proposes more COVID beds, Congress says too late

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people on lack of availability of beds and instead blaming private hospitals for the COVID-19 mess in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi [Video]

Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 chaired an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting on his party's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray after Raut’s ‘political director’ jibe [Video]

Watch: Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray after Raut’s ‘political director’ jibe

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. Aditya Thackeray posted a picture of their meet on Twitter. While speaking to media after the meeting, Sonu said that it is not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published