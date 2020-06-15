FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on Monday.
FDA Warns Against Combining Remdesivir And HydroxychloroquineThe FDA has issued a warning to healthcare providers regarding two medications being tested with COVID-19.
The warning cautions against administering hydroxychloroquine in combination with..
Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine DecisionThe U.S. FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
According to Reuters, following the revocation, the FDA quickly came under fire from President Donald..
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization For HydroxychloroquineIt's the end of the road for a COVID-19 treatment once heralded as a “game changer” by Trump. The FDA has revoked its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. This is..