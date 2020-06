‘No Criminality’ by Shake Shack Employees After 3 NYPD Officer Hospitalized Over Milkshakes Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 hours ago ‘No Criminality’ by Shake Shack Employees After 3 NYPD Officer Hospitalized Over Milkshakes A police investigation found that there was “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees, after three New York police officers went to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from the burger chain’s location in lower Manhattan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Shake Shack ‘horrified’ officers’ drinks may have had bleach NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees...

Seattle Times - Published 8 hours ago











Tweets about this