Chaos in Dijon after armed gangs face off against police in fourth day of violence Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 hours ago Chaos in Dijon after armed gangs face off against police in fourth day of violence Chaos in Dijon after armed gangs face off against police in fourth day of violence 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Armed French police sent into Dijon to quell ethnic gang violence Armed police were sent into a suburb of Dijon in eastern France to restore order after score-settling...

Reuters - Published 4 hours ago











Tweets about this