Shannon Sharpe: Kyrie can not question LeBron's leadership with players coalition
Patrick Beverley said that if LeBron decides to play, then the season would continue.

And according to reports, LeBron does not think playing games will hinder the move for social change, but we still haven’t heard from him in the past few days.

Kyrie Irving though is sticking to his opinion that play should not resume.

Kyrie and Lakers guard Avery Bradley are leading a players’ coalition voicing their concerns about the season resuming.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks Kyrie doesn't have enough accomplishments to question LeBron's leadership with a players coalition.

