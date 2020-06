New COVID-19 testing site in Punta Gorda, Florida Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 hours ago New COVID-19 testing site in Punta Gorda, Florida A new coronavirus testing site opens today in Punta Gorda, Florida. The new COVID-19 testing site is located at the Cooper Street Recreation Center. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COULD BE AS MANY AS 200-THOUSANDCOVID-19-RELATED DEATHS BYOCTOBER.STARTING TODAY... PEOPLE LIVINGIN PUNTA GORDA WILL HAVE MOREWAYS TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19.THE ’FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY’ ISPROVIDING FREE, DRIVE-THRU ANDWALK-UP TESTING, AT THE COOPERSTREET RECREATION CENTER TODAYAND THURSDAY.IT STARTS AT 9 IN THE MO







