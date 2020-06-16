Global  

This Restaurant Put People Over Profits, and Their Customers Lined Up to Support Them
Dennis Byrd was first hired by The Spot in Galveston, Texas when he was 18.

He was saving money for college, and drove home every weekend from LSU to work at the restaurant.

Byrd bought the business just a few years later, and put everything he had into making it one of the most popular spots on the island.

He said, “In the very beginning of owning the restaurant, it was lots of long hours, lots of long days.

I spent four and a half years of my career never taking a day off.

It was a lot of hard work over a long time, but I wouldn’t change it today.” The Spot has now grown into a five-venue business called Island Famous.

But Byrd has faced challenges along the way.

“We’re not a stranger to adversity.

Hu...

