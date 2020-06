Adobe Flash Cried Wolf For Awhile, But Now Its Date Of Demise Is For Real

In the late 1990s and into the 2000s, much of the internet relied on Adobe Flash to add interactivity to websites.

In fact, YouTube used to rely almost entirely on Flash to serve up streaming videos to millions worldwide.

Three years ago, Adobe announced that it was going away for good.

However, they didn't say exactly when that would happen.

Now, Gizmodo reports a date has finally been settled on: December 31st, 2020.