Valley Immediate Care offers COVID-19 tests and antibody testing

Valley immediate care is performing viral and antigen testing for anyone who'd like to be tested.

Joining us now is brent kell from medford, who is the chief executive officer at valley immediate care.

Thanks very much for being with us today.

It's good to see you.

Good to see you to tell me a little bit about the tests you're providing, who benefits for them and from them, and why should people get them two different tests?

One is an antibodies test.

An antibody test is kind of looking in the rear view here.

We're hoping to see if people are ethical antibodies to come at it.

Um, the, is that hopefully that there's some protection involved with those antibodies.

We don't really know enough about that yet.

Um, so the antibody testing is somewhat useful maybe in determining from an epidemiology standpoint, whether the virus has any are in great numbers.

So far we've tested or 700 people.

And our positive rate is way under 1%.

So we're up, you, at least at this point in time, we haven't seen the virus here in large numbers yet.

And the other tasks, what does that look at?

The other tests that pcr, and that's a nasal swab that goes off to a lab we're using lab corker currently, and that tests for active infection.

Uh, so we're talking to lots of employers now about the idea of using pcr and as a way to return people back to work, maybe industries where, uh, they're high touch, you know, in hair salons, physical therapy, offices, uh, positions that you can't really social distance yourself like speed.

So it also tests.

I'm sorry.

If someone is walking into your.

Facility, should they get the antigen test or get the other test to see if they're actively.

Active active test is much more important.

Probably it's interesting to know, you know, have i been exposed was the illness i had back in february really?

Covid or was it something else?

Uh, but really the active testing is moving forward.

I think we'll kind of moving more and more towards active testing.

Um, some little counties now, like the state of alaska.

If you fly into alaska, uh, at d boarding the plane, you're supposed to show evidence of a negative pcr test for the last 72 hours.

So we're starting to do a lots of those tests off.

If someone makes a decision to have one of those tests, how do they get into your facility?

Do they need a doctor's referral, some kind of negative?

No, they can just check in rescue.

Everybody check in online right now.

So we can kind of space people out and keeping our waiting room empty and trying to cross expose people as much as possible.

Now if someone has symptoms, should they come to your facility and get tested?

If they have symptoms, they should try product connectors via telemedicine.

We have a telemedicine application now that they can contact us via text or email.

We'll set up a zoom meeting, much like this screen, those folks.

And then in some cases, send them directly to a santee or assist you to get.

Collected directly and keep that at home away from folks of the folks.

I know you mentioned you knew what your positive rate was for the engine test.

Do you know what the rate is for the active test?

And should we be concerned about those numbers as well?

Uh, as far as the accuracy rate, uh, both tests are under fire right now.

New england journal of medicine came out last week.

Pcr testing, antibody tests have been under suspicious for cross contamination, loaded chronic viruses for years.

The fact is, is the best we have right now.

Are you concerned as we see the spike in cases around our area about the safety of, of your staff, as well as the clients who might come into your facilities?

No question, no question.

You know, we're kind of a new position.

We, we see this every year it's called influenza.

And so we're, we're, we're used to dealing with infectious disease.

Uh, we protect ourselves, protect our patients.

We're cleaning, waiting rooms costly.

Um, so we're, we're kind of used to dealing with us.

It's not as binge lenses is typically not as bad as chronic of, but.

Oh, we're, we're set up for it.

If someone comes to your facility, do they need to make a reservation?

Do they call ahead?

Do they get an appointment?

And how do they protect your staff and themselves?

Yeah.

So, um, for, for staff, um, checking online, it spaces, everybody out, we know we're coming, we're constantly looking at those check-ins you, you're supposed to give a reason why you want to be seen.

So we're constantly patrolling those for any kind of covid type of symptoms. we try to turn that visit to a telemedicine visit.

If for some reason there's something thematic.

They need to come down for just x ray.

And we asked them to come down, stay in their vehicle.

Uh, would they didn't text this morning or somebody comes in and escorts into the extra room back out of the extra room minute, really minimizing his phone.

