The power to think ahead in a reckless age | Bina Venkataraman

In a forward-looking talk, author Bina Venkataraman answers a pivotal question of our time: How can we secure our future and do right by future generations?

She parses the mistakes we make when imagining the future of our lives, businesses and communities, revealing how we can reclaim our innate foresight.

What emerges is a surprising case for hope -- and a path to becoming the "good ancestors" we long to be.