Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and schools and universities shut after 137 people test positive in a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
China prepares to act against new COVID-19 outbreakOne of China's top disease experts says the next 36 hours will be crucial in predicting the effect of a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital.
More Beijing markets closed for fear of second wave of Covid-19Chinese authorities have reimposed some travel restrictions in Beijing, as they work to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and prevent it spreading more widely. China reported 40 more coronavirus..
New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recoveryChinese industrial output last month grew at its strongest rate since the virus was detected in December, but shop sales are slow as consumers remain cautious.