Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and schools and universities shut after 137 people test positive in a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

One of China's top disease experts says the next 36 hours will be crucial in predicting the effect of a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital.

Chinese authorities have reimposed some travel restrictions in Beijing, as they work to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and prevent it spreading more widely. China reported 40 more coronavirus..

Chinese industrial output last month grew at its strongest rate since the virus was detected in December, but shop sales are slow as consumers remain cautious.

