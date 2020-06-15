Beijing reports fresh coronavirus cluster centered on wholesale food market
China has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday.
China Braces for Second Wave of COVID-19 OutbreakBEIJING — China has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
Beijing on alert amid surge in market virus casesXinfadi wholesale food market is closed, with a second day of record high COVID-19 cases, and no clear source of the cluster. Caroline Malone reports.
Beijing shuts down market and neighbourhood after new coronavirus cases emergeThe largest wholesale food market in Beijing has been shut down and the neighbourhood put in lockdown after six new coronavirus cases emerged.
