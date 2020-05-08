Global  

Beijing district in 'wartime mode' amid fresh coronavirus cases
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Beijing district in 'wartime mode' amid fresh coronavirus cases

Beijing district in 'wartime mode' amid fresh coronavirus cases

Beijing closes city’s largest wholesale food market after detecting seven locally transmitted cases over two days.

Covid-19: Beijing goes into ‘wartime’ mode

A Beijing district put itself on a “wartime” footing and the capital banned tourism and sports...
IndiaTimes - Published

Beijing district in 'wartime emergency mode' after virus case spike

A Beijing district official said on Saturday the district was in "wartime emergency mode" following a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •HinduNPR


Coronavirus | China reports 10 fresh cases, two more detected in Beijing

The two new cases detected are both employees of the China Meat Food Research Centre in Fengtai...
Hindu - Published



