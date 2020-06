Juneteenth Takes On Added Meaning This Year

Juneteenth, the annual U.S. holiday that falls on June 19, has taken on greater meaning for many this year.

Juneteenth, which is a mash-up of the words June and 19th, is also known as Emancipation Day.

It commemorates June 19, 1865, when all previously enslaved people in Texas were freed.

The day marks the moment in time after the Confederate states surrendered to end the Civil War.

The day is also observed solemnly to honor those who suffered during slavery in the United States.