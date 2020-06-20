Global  

Families celebrate Juneteenth holiday at Foster Park
The holiday has grown in significance and spotlight after worldwide protests highlighting racial injustice.

One hundred 55 years ago today ... slaves in texas learned from union soldiers that they were finally free.

The holiday juneteenth was born.

Fox 55's mallory beard explains why this year the holiday has a little extra meaning.

Juneteenth is a day for families to celebrate.

But this year they held on to each other a little tighterbranee collinst was something that i feel...like i said needs to be done.

It was imperative that we put ourselves in a positive light.randee collins organized the juneteenth celebration at fost r park.

She says it important for families to bond ... especially when people are protesting for racial justice.

Brandee e care about our families.

We go to work, we go to se here to we celebrate each other.

So...it had to hhis year marks the 155th anniversary of juneteenth, a nickname for june 19, 1865 when union soldiers arrvied in texas and brought news that slavery had officially been abolished in the u-s.

A day alisha rauch holds dear to her heart.alisha his is a day we found o wereauch from slavery.

Has attended the downtown protests since the first day.

She wants her four sons to be aware of what's happening arou d the world.

Alisha t huge because my kids...they what going on now and what the future will look like too.

Alisha think this is gonn stop here.

I think it gonna last a long time.

The revoluti gonna happen tomo gonna be a battle for a while.

Wayne i'm mallory beard fox 55 news now if you missed today's festivities..thermissed today's now if you missed today's 3 festivities..there is a black women of excellence event tomorrow from 2 to 4 at big momma's





