Juneteenth 2020

Juneteenth is two days away.

It's an american holiday that commemorates the june 19th, 18-65 announcement of the abolishment of slavery in texas and throughout the united states.

Traditionally a celebration is held at weisser park, but this year will be a little different.

Fox 55's jentill neal tells us what to expect.

Jentill?typically the event is put on by ms. zynette paige who is the weisser park youth center supervisor and volunteers, but with covid concerns, some changes were made.

This time several organizations are coming together to make it happen.

This is the 16th year of the juneteeth celebration in fort wayne.

However, it will not be at weisser park due to covid concerns.

The celebration will happen in several places.> 14:43:27-14:43:49"with the whole covid-19 pandemic, the george floyd situation, i believe a lot of people are looking for a place to seek refuge ultimately, a place of love where we can celebrate and speak about our sufferation and liberation simutaneously."adrian curry is the link connecting all the events taking place friday and saturday.starting with an event by keller williams, another hosted by ladies building together llc, bigger than us inc., and shira rose llc at foster park.then there will be an event saturday hosted by black women of excellence.this is a cultural event most prevelent in the black community, but open to all races open to understanding the history.> 14:45:12-14:45:39"in 1865, the people in texas finally got word, so the story goes that they could be free and leave the plantation and they found out sometime juneteenth-ish.

It wasn't necessarly juneteenth like some articles say.

We usually celebrate it every third saturday in june because obviously june 19th would be a different day."the celebration provides history and brings people together of all ages to learn more about how black people have survived through the years dealing with racism after slavery.

14:50:50-14:51:07"at the foster park event, i believe that one is a little more jam packed with poets, artists, we also have a band, we have singers, we have people to talk about gun laws and safety as well as financial literacy."

Curry says there will be free food at all of the events on friday and the one on saturday.

14:52:00-14:52:13 "they will be giving away a lot of food.

They have a lot of volunteers supporting them, i hope everyone comes out and gets food and support these organizations that have worked really hard to make this a reality spur of the moment."

Friday and saturday will be full of activities we will have the time and location for all the events on wfft dot com reporting live jentill neal ... fox 55 news.