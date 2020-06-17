Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juneteenth 2020
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Juneteenth 2020
Juneteenth 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Juneteenth is two days away.

It's an american holiday that commemorates the june 19th, 18-65 announcement of the abolishment of slavery in texas and throughout the united states.

Traditionally a celebration is held at weisser park, but this year will be a little different.

Fox 55's jentill neal tells us what to expect.

Jentill?typically the event is put on by ms. zynette paige who is the weisser park youth center supervisor and volunteers, but with covid concerns, some changes were made.

This time several organizations are coming together to make it happen.

This is the 16th year of the juneteeth celebration in fort wayne.

However, it will not be at weisser park due to covid concerns.

The celebration will happen in several places.> 14:43:27-14:43:49"with the whole covid-19 pandemic, the george floyd situation, i believe a lot of people are looking for a place to seek refuge ultimately, a place of love where we can celebrate and speak about our sufferation and liberation simutaneously."adrian curry is the link connecting all the events taking place friday and saturday.starting with an event by keller williams, another hosted by ladies building together llc, bigger than us inc., and shira rose llc at foster park.then there will be an event saturday hosted by black women of excellence.this is a cultural event most prevelent in the black community, but open to all races open to understanding the history.> 14:45:12-14:45:39"in 1865, the people in texas finally got word, so the story goes that they could be free and leave the plantation and they found out sometime juneteenth-ish.

It wasn't necessarly juneteenth like some articles say.

We usually celebrate it every third saturday in june because obviously june 19th would be a different day."the celebration provides history and brings people together of all ages to learn more about how black people have survived through the years dealing with racism after slavery.

14:50:50-14:51:07"at the foster park event, i believe that one is a little more jam packed with poets, artists, we also have a band, we have singers, we have people to talk about gun laws and safety as well as financial literacy."

Curry says there will be free food at all of the events on friday and the one on saturday.

14:52:00-14:52:13 "they will be giving away a lot of food.

They have a lot of volunteers supporting them, i hope everyone comes out and gets food and support these organizations that have worked really hard to make this a reality spur of the moment."

Friday and saturday will be full of activities we will have the time and location for all the events on wfft dot com reporting live jentill neal ... fox 55 news.



Related news from verified sources

More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday

More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday Watch VideoAmazon, Target, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, U.S. Bank: They're just a handful of the big...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsJust JaredSeattle TimesThe Verge


Atlanta Falcons closing offices to observe Juneteenth

The Atlanta Falcons are designating Juneteenth as a paid company holiday for its employees....
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tells employees to cancel all meetings on Juneteenth: 'Slavery ended a long time ago, but racism didn't' (AMZN)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tells employees to cancel all meetings on Juneteenth: 'Slavery ended a long time ago, but racism didn't' (AMZN) · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a companywide email on Tuesday that he's canceling all of his...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this

setfireash

Ashley Silva RT @KateMageau: #CHOP is having a #Juneteenth rally this Friday from 8-8! CHOP is preserving the space inside the park for black people, an… 2 seconds ago

JoshCost

Josh Cost #BlackLivesMatter RT @BEVHOWARD40: Cuomo declares Juneteenth a holiday for N.Y. state employees https://t.co/sEHtZ30N2b 4 seconds ago

GraceNonToxic

Grace Cebrero RT @Mvmnt4BlkLives: DEFEND. BLACK. LIVES. Join in on Juneteenth weekend in front of the White House, in your homes, or in your communities… 5 seconds ago

jm_onaindia

José Miguel Onaindia RT @DTHballet: Dance Theatre of Harlem is excited to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Music Month on Friday, June 19th at 8pm. Join in the ce… 8 seconds ago

Khaleesi_Hodan

TV Fanatic👑⚜️ RT @PramilaJayapal: Juneteenth should be a national holiday. 9 seconds ago

rhscsmtms

tms 🗽⚖️🌊🗳️🇺🇲#StayHome #VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @ProjectLincoln: Trump’s rally in Tulsa on the weekend of Juneteenth proves what we already knew: he’s the largest superspreader of divi… 9 seconds ago

JeromeDaNome1

Jerome The Metronome @IMAO_ That would all three of Memorial Day, juneteenth and July 4th within 40 days of each other. Idc about the origins 9 seconds ago

SonyaBr78693117

Sonya Brown RT @tribelaw: Please retweet in advance of Juneteenth to urge as many as possible to join @RevDrBarber online on June 20. 13 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Packers to observe Juneteenth on Friday, will close offices and businesses [Video]

Packers to observe Juneteenth on Friday, will close offices and businesses

Packers to observe Juneteenth on Friday, will close offices and businesses

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:03Published
Historic Greenwood District preparing for big Juneteenth celebration [Video]

Historic Greenwood District preparing for big Juneteenth celebration

Historic Greenwood District preparing for big Juneteenth celebration

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:17Published
North Texan Opal Lee Looking To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday [Video]

North Texan Opal Lee Looking To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday

North Texan Opal Lee is looking to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published