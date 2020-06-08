Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:53s - Published
Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns

Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns

Sheffield United arrive to Birmingham for Premier League return against Aston Villa following a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SHOWS: BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, UK (JUNE 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FIRST SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM BUS ARRIVING AT VILLA PARK AHEAD OF PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST ASTON VILLA 2.

CLUB STAFF OUTSIDE VILLA PARK 3.

VARIOUS OF SHEFFIELD UNITED STAFF MAKING THEIR WAY TO THE STADIUM 4.

THE DOUG ELLIS STAND AND NORTH STAND OF VILLA PARK 5.

VARIOUS OF SECOND SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM BUS ARRIVING 6.

SECOND BUS ENTERING CAR PARK / ELECTRONIC SIGN READING (English): "PLEASE BE AWARE FACE COVERINGS MUST BE WORN IN THE STADIUM" 7.

THIRD SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM BUS ARRIVING 8.

THIRD BUS ENTERING CAR PARK / SECURITY STAFF CLOSING GATES 9.

SECURITY GUARD 10.

VARIOUS OF SHEFFIELD UNITED BUS REVERSING 11.

VARIOUS OF SHEFFIELD UNITED PLAYERS AND STAFF DISEMBARKING BUSES AND WALKING TO STADIUM 12.

VARIOUS OF SECURITY GUARDS CHECKING CARS 13.

FORMER ASTON VILLA PLAYER AND CLUB AMBASSADOR, IAN TAYLOR, SPEAKING TO SECURITY GUARD AND DRIVING CAR INTO CAR PARK 14.

ENTRANCE GATES OUTSIDE NORTH STAND 15.

STAFF MEMBER 16.

VARIOUS OF HEAVY RAINFALL AFTER PLAYERS' ARRIVAL 17.

ELECTRONIC SIGN WITH CORONAVIRUS ADVICE 18.

CARS PASSING STADIUM IN HEAVY RAIN 19.

HEAVY RAIN OUTSIDE THE HOTEL END STAND STORY: Sheffield United arrived in Birmingham on Wednesday (June 17) afternoon ahead of their Premier League showdown with relegation-battling Aston Villa.

The fixture is the first since the domestic league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yorkshire-based side arrived in three separate team coaches as part of the league's measures to contain any potential spread of the coronavirus.

The home players arrived largely by car throughout the day.

Ninety-two Premier League games will be crammed into the next five weeks, with Arsenal's trip to

Class="kln">Manchester City taking place after the final whistle at Villa Park.

It will be a poignant evening, with both games played inside empty stadiums and marked before kickoff by a minute's silence for the more than 40,000 people to die of the virus in the UK.

Villa entered the shutdown in freefall with four consecutive defeats, leaving them second from bottom.

This may feel like a fresh start though and a win over Sheffield United would see Dean Smith's side leapfrog three clubs into 16th spot.

The bad news for Villa, however, is that Sheffield United will be hugely motivated, knowing three points would lift them to the heady heights of fifth.



Related news from verified sources

Pundit explains what Aston Villa need to do to stay in the Premier League

Pundit explains what Aston Villa need to do to stay in the Premier League Aston Villa news: Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has had his say on the prospects of Dean Smith's...
Walsall Advertiser - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDaily StarallAfrica.com


Aston Villa: Premier League 2019-20 revisited – Villains brace for relegation dogfight

As the Premier League continues, we reflect on Aston Villa's season in which even Jack Grealish and...
Independent - Published

As the Premier League returns, here is a recap of what has happened so far

Three months of football fans waiting patiently are nearly at an end as the Premier League is set to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oliver Dowden urges football fans to stay home [Video]

Oliver Dowden urges football fans to stay home

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discusses the return of the Premier League and urges fans to respect lockdown rules by supporting at home.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Season so far - Aston Villa [Video]

Season so far - Aston Villa

Take a look back at Aston Villa's Premier League season so far.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:26Published
Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returns [Video]

Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returns

Aston Villa host Sheffield United in an empty Villa Park as the Premier League returns after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:52Published