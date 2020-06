Pittsburgh-Area Cinemark Theaters To Begin Reopenings On July 3 Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published 2 minutes ago Pittsburgh-Area Cinemark Theaters To Begin Reopenings On July 3 Cinemark announced on Wednesday morning that several movie theaters across the country will begin reopening soon, including here in Pittsburgh. 0

