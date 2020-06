Dowden on Premier League and the culture sector

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that the return of the Premier League today is an important step forward on our journey towards normality.

He says that gyms and leisure centers may reopen at the start of July at the very earliest, and that the Premier League may serve as a model to follow to bring back the performing arts.

Report by Bassaneseg.

