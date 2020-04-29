UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

Britain's sports minister says soccer fans should watch Premier League matches from home as the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic halted it just over three months ago.

VIDEO SHOWS: BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT OLIVER DOWDEN SPEAKING DURING DOWNING STREET BRIEFING RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (JUNE 17, 2020) (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT, OLIVER DOWDEN ARRIVING AT PODIUM FOR DAILY BRIEFING ON CORONAVIRUS 2.

DOWDEN AT PODIUM 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT, OLIVER DOWDEN, SAYING: "We are making important progress and today actually marks another important milestone.

In just under one hour's time, the best league in the world will be back up and running after a 100 day pause.

All but five countries will be airing tonight's games, underlining football's global reach and the soft power of UK sport.

The Premier League is returning and the world will be watching." 4.

DOWDEN SPEAKING DURING BRIEFING 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT, OLIVER DOWDEN, SAYING: "But we do need fans to play their part, too.

So please look after your fellow fans and your communities by watching from home.

To keep the home advantage support from home." 6.

DOWDEN SPEAKING DURING BRIEFING 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT, OLIVER DOWDEN, SAYING: "I would really hope that by the return of the new season, we might be in a position whereby some fans could start to return to stadiums. And I know that would be another important part of restoring the financial position of clubs." 8.

DOWDEN SPEAKING DURING BRIEFING 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT, OLIVER DOWDEN, SAYING: "However, it is clear from all of this that we do need greater flexibility to overcome some of the very specific and practical obstacles to the return of live performance.

So that's why over the next week we will be convening experts in a targeted way, bringing together our leading performers in theatre, choirs and orchestras with medical experts and advisers.

And the idea is that they will work together in detail to develop that roadmap which is so badly needed to performing safely with a particular focus on piloting innovative ideas that may permit live performances." 10.

BRIEFING CONCLUDING/ DOWDEN LEAVING STORY: Soccer fans should watch Premier League matches from home, Britain's sports minister said on Wednesday (June 17) as the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic halted it just over three months ago.

"Look after your fellow fans and your communities by watching from home," said sports minister Oliver Dowden.

Dowden, also Britain's minister for culture, said medical experts and performing arts professionals would be working together in the coming week to develop a "roadmap" for safely returning to live performance.

(Production: Hanna Rantala, Lucy Marks)