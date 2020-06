Kristen Stewart Takes on Role of Prince Diana in Project Set to Film in 2021! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:49s - Published 9 minutes ago Kristen Stewart Takes on Role of Prince Diana in Project Set to Film in 2021! Kristen Stewart is expected to take on the role of Princess Diana in a new film project. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana in New Film 'Spencer' Kristen Stewart is set to take on the role of Princess Diana in an upcoming film titled Spencer!...

Just Jared - Published 3 hours ago







Tweets about this PropagandaBot Kristen Stewart takes role of 'savior' in recent blog post - https://t.co/Gzb5iA3n8K 6 days ago