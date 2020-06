Rajya Sabha polls: 'BJP candidates will be 'bowled' soon enough', says CM Soren

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up for Rajya Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren using a cricket analogy said that while they have come to the 'pitch' they will be 'bowled' soon enough.

CM Soren had also met AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto on June 16 ahead of RS polls.