ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour issue revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour on Wednesday (June 17) issued revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The men's Tour will resume on Aug.

14 with the Citi Open, ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C., while the first WTA event will be staged in Palermo, Italy from Aug 3.

Tennis, apart from some exhibition events, ground to a halt in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled altogether and the French Open being moved to September.

Announcing the new provisional schedule, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the objective had been to salvage as much of the season as possible.

Following the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Masters 1000 will be held at Flushing Meadows, followed by the U.S. Open.

The claycourt swing will start on Sept.

8 in Kitzbuhel, Austria and will overlap with the second week of the U.S. Open.

There will then be the Madrid Open and the Italian Open in Rome before Roland Garros.

The WTA's revised calendar includes 20 tournaments, beginning in Palermo, then moving to the Cincinnati tournament being staged in New York, before the U.S. Open.

Following the U.S. Open, the WTA Tour will continue to Europe with several clay events, including the Madrid Open leading into Roland Garros which concludes on Oct.

11.

For the foreseeable future all tournaments will be held without spectators (Production: Tim Hart)