'We want peace, don't provoke us': PM Modi gives tough message to China

Prime Minister Modi spoke on the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent faceoff with China at the LAC in Ladakh.

PM Modi said that India will not let their sacrifice go in vain and urged China to not provoke a peace seeking India.

Taking a tough stand, PM Modi said that Indian Army is more than capable of giving a befitting response.

