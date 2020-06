‘PM Modi should tell us what happened’: Sanjay Raut on soldiers’ death at LAC

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said PM Modi should give clarity over death of 20 soldiers in Ladakh.

Raut said no solider has been killed in 50 years along LAC.

“We can’t blame Nehru, Indira or Rahul for what happened at LAC,” Raut said.

“PM should come forward and speak to the nation, clarify what happened,” he added.

