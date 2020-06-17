Global  

Man wanted for murder of local radio host Tyra Womack was arrested
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR
After six days on the run, Baltimore Police arrested a 56-year-old man wanted in the murder of a local gospel radio host.

Also, we have moreinformation on the drop offlocations for the ThursdayFriday event on our website.In Baltimore city, DAVEDETLING, WMAR 2 NEWSPOLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECTIN THE MURDER OF A LONGTIMERADIO ANNOUNCER LAST WEEKOUTSIDE HER NORTHEASTBALTIMORE HOME.

WMAR 2 NEWSJEFF HAGER HAS THAT STORY.(HAGER S━UP) 17:18“We havelearned new details now aboutwhat triggered the suspect togun down his neighbo━alongtime gospel radio voicehere in Baltimore” (TRACK)FRIENDS NOW GATHER OUTSIDETYRA PHILLIPS WOMACKTHE DUPLEX TO HONOR A LIFEALLEGEDLY TAKEN BY THE MAN WHOLIVED IN THE OTHER HALF OF THESTRUCTUR━5━ YEA━OLDRICHARD SYLVESTER GREEN.(SOT━Paula Waller/ VictimFriend 1:38“I heard that hewas a bully in theneighborhood.

Thatheard, and he bullied singlewomen” (TRACK) IT APPEARSWOMACK HAD RETURNED HOME FROMA WALK WHEN SHE SAW GREEN PULLOUT A GUN IN A DISPUTE WITHHER SON AND SHIELDED HIM FROMTHE BULLETS.

THE NEIGHBORS HADBEEN BATTLING EACH OTHER FORYEARS, SOMETIMES IN COURT,OVER SOMETHING AS SIMPLE ASPARKING ALONG THE STREET.(SOT) 2:09“When people try totake your park from you orthey donfront of their door.

That sortof thing so I think that wassomething that was going on”(SOT━Brenda Brown/VictimFriend 7:52“Itfeud with a neighbor.

Itsomething thatto say itto the degree that you thinkyouto a person” (TRACK) NEWS OFGREENSENSE OF RELIEF, SINCE HE WASSTILL ARMED WHEN HE FLED THESCENE LAST WEEK AND HADTHREATENED OTHERS BEFORE HEDISAPPEARED.

(SOT) 7:23“Hesaid to somebody else that hewas going to shoot them too oranother neighbor.

I donwhich neighbor it would be ashe was fleeing I guess”(HAGER S━UP) 18:36“OnMonday, police finally caughtup with Green in the 8600block of Philadelphia Road inBaltimore County, and he wasarrested without incident.Reporting in NortheastBaltimore, Jeff Hager, WMAR 2News”A THRE━CAR CRASH HAS SENT ON





