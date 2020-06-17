Casinos ready to reopen in Maryland

Our casinos have been shut down since mid-March, meaning Maryland has lost more than $150 million in tax revenues from Maryland's casinos.

WMAR 2 NEWS'SDON HARRISON SAYS IT'S A SAFEBET THE CASINOS WILL BE READYCOME FRIDAY.sot: Safety for our teammembers and guest are ournumber one priority..

Track;Anthony Faranca, with LiveCasino, talking about newsafety protocols for LiveCasino at Arundel Mills mall.Sot: So all of our teammembers and guest will beasked to wear masks and that'sfor everyones safety.

Track:As soon as you walk in youwill see partitions up in thehotel lobby, hand sanitizersare every where and newprocedures for gaming.Capacity for Live will be keepat 50% Sot: Plexy glass sneezeguard barriers in tight areasbetween slot machines.

It alsoincludes our table games wherewhere gonna limit the numberof people that can sit atindividual table.

It giveseach customer their ownpersonal space for gamingwhere they are not onlyseparated from the dealer witha plexy glass barrier but,each player has their ownpersonal space and there's abarrier from theirselves andthe dealer and there's also abarrier between themselves.Track: Management here at LiveCasino have spent hundreds ofthousands of dollars to makesure people are safe.

Standup: Part of the safetyprocedures here at Live iseveryone entering the casinowill have a therm━scan doneto check their bodytemperature.

The interestingthing is, it doesn't even haveto be in the thermo mode tosee your temperature.

(you seethe screen change from thermoto normal) Track: Mytemperature was 98.6.

If yourtemperature is over 100.4 youwill not be able to enter thecasino.

Not every slot machinewill be back on line when theyfirst open up.

Sot; One out ofevery three slot machines willbe turned on to insure we canmaximize social distancing.Track: Live casino will openup for card members friday andfor the general public on June29th.

Sot: As we learn morefrom state and local healthofficials and we learn morefrom the CDC, we will adjustour plan appropriately to makesure that we stay in alignmentwith what their direction isat the time.

