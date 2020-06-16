Global  

Companies honoring Juneteenth
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Companies honoring Juneteenth
Some corporations are treating it as a holiday for employees.
First tonight... we are just a few days away from juneteenth which marks freedom day and the end of slavery.

In light of the george floyd protest taking place around the nation and the topic of racial inequality issues junteenth is having a greater impact this year.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live with what changes are in the works to honor june 19th.

Live katie ?

"* target is one of a fw retailers that have announced juneteenth will be a company holiday moving forward.

That means employees will either have the day off or get time?

"*and?

"*a?

"*half pay.

Retailer isn't alone in marking the occasion.

The chamber of commerce says more local businesses are observing the holiday with their employees and their customers.

People's food co?

"*op is going to observe june 19th by having nine minutes of silence at nine in the morning in rememberance of george floyd.

They'll also provide one percent of the store's sales that day to social and racial justice organizations.

Xxx &lt;not everyone understands this history and the depth of pain that comes from it so i think it's important to recognize this as well as all the history that's come behind it and come since it.> i did reach out to target ?

"* in a statement ?

"* ceo brian cornell said "juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment.

Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis as a day to celebrate , further educate ourselves or connect with our communities.

You can find the full statement on kimt?

"*dot com.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three thank you jessica.

The rochester art center is also holding a historic celebration of freedom and unity during it's 9th annual juneteenth family celbration./// coronavirus the coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyone.



