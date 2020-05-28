Boys and Girls Club Qatar Center in Pass Christian open with safety guidelines

And they're developing the- leaders of the future in pass - christian.- news 25's porsha williams takes- us behind the scenes at the - boys & girls club qatar - cutter- center in pass christian to sho- - - - us how this group is still goin- strong.

- - nats: you really make good- projects you really are good..- those at the boys & girls club- of pass christian always try to- build up young people with up - lifting words - and their - skills, - as seen here in this stem class- wednesday.- <keva scott: "yo know your gonn- be an engineer when - you grow up right"- ceo keva scott says along with- learning the kids here also pla- hard..

The safe way of course-- and in line with covid safety - guidelines.

- keva scott - ceo chief executiv- officer boys & girls club of th- gulf coast- "we also have sports programs s- they get a- chance to exercise and enjoy- each other play some- games ya know and have some fun- but all with safety so even - with that but they can't play - traditional basketball but- they can play horse and - everybody has their own basket- and they're sterilized and- cleaned once they're done - playing.

"- board president mary-catherine- scriber is also a mother of fou- and says the club and its - programs provide ongoing- learning and socializing- opportunities for these - youth-and the benefits reach- beyond just the young people- you see here, especially in the- wake of covid.- mary-catherine scriber board - president of the boys & girl- club- in pass christian - "absoultely so parents need to- work they have other- responsibilities & kids need to- be around other kids doing- positive things."

- porsha stand up:- "and of course money is needed- to fund programs like - this that's why they have the - gala coming up along with - other fundraisers."

- sydney wall corporate board & - cutter unit board of boys & - girls club: - "this year the gala will be - august 1st saturday august- 1st from 7 to 11 at the pass- christian yacht club."- the august gala is just one of- many fundraisers year - round to help support this boys- and girls club ... and from - the looks on these faces, it's - sound investment.

- in pass christian, porsha - williams, news 25.- - - -