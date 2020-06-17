Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don't Miss The Denver Pride Parade // June 21st @ 9:30 AM, Denver7 @ 3:00 PM
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:03s - Published
Don't Miss The Denver Pride Parade // June 21st @ 9:30 AM, Denver7 @ 3:00 PM

Don't Miss The Denver Pride Parade // June 21st @ 9:30 AM, Denver7 @ 3:00 PM

The Pride parade is June 21st!

Join virtually at TheDenverChannel.com, on Facebook, and streaming services!

Visit DenverPride.org for more

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Aurora councilmember faces backlash for post, says it was meant to reflect solidarity with Black Lives Matter [Video]

Aurora councilmember faces backlash for post, says it was meant to reflect solidarity with Black Lives Matter

"I decided to share a post as an LGBTQ leader during pride month to demonstrate solidarity between myself and my community and the black lives matter protests," the councilwoman said.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:07Published
PrideFest Weekend goes virtual to celebrate [Video]

PrideFest Weekend goes virtual to celebrate

One of the biggest parts of the PrideFest every year is the gatherings and social interaction. This year that couldn't happen due to COVID-19 concerns, so a pivot was needed.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:57Published
Colorado residents plan car parade to celebrate LGBT pride [Video]

Colorado residents plan car parade to celebrate LGBT pride

With Denver’s PrideFest parade going virtual this year, the neighboring municipality of Edgewater is filling the void with a car parade.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:52Published