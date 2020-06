The dog is wearing the slogan "All Black Lives Matter," which is recently been gaining traction to draw attention to the inordinate number of Black trans deaths in the US.

SJW Spider-Man 🕷️(Black Lives Matter) The Quartering is still promoting and being sponsored by @RidgeWallet They must be a company that is comfortable… https://t.co/lCZl6drXhk 4 hours ago

MysticalCortex RT @SjwSpiderman : The Quartering is still promoting and being sponsored by @RidgeWallet They must be a company that is comfortable partne… 1 hour ago

jewish conspirator חוה | black lives matter @PhillyMayor @PHLCouncil As people across the country demand an end to racism, the people held at DC - majority Bla… https://t.co/JpljC0ISFF 32 minutes ago