Govt set target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 18 that government has set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

He made this statement in his speech at the launch of the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining on June 18 via video conference in New Delhi.

"We have set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

I have been told that 4 projects have been identified for this and about 20 thousand crores will be invested in them," said PM Modi.