Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in Patna
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in Patna

Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in Patna

Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on June 18 climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer.

People are angered by the deaths of the Indian soldiers, who lost their lives in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

The violent face-off happened on the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Bihar: Pappu Yadav blackens billboards with Chinese ads

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party president Pappu Yadav on Thursday along with his supporters took to the...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Indian politician and supporters deface billboard advertising Chinese products in Bihar [Video]

Indian politician and supporters deface billboard advertising Chinese products in Bihar

A politician and his supporters took to the streets of Patna in Bihar, India on Thursday (June 18) and defaced a billboard advertising Chinese products. Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken Chinese company's banner [Video]

Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken Chinese company's banner

Anti-China protests have been raging in India after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav was seen climbing a JCB machine to blacken the banners of some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
India-China face off: Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar Sunil Kumar held in Patna [Video]

India-China face off: Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar Sunil Kumar held in Patna

Wreath laying ceremony of Havildar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in Galwan Valley clash, was performed at the Patna Airport on June 17. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, state BJP president..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published