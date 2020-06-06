Bruce Springsteen blasts Donald Trump for failing to wear face mask

Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up



Senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program. Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago

'I'm not supposed to do that': Trump poses with worker at COVID-19 swab maker



U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (June 5) visited Maine and toured Puritan Medical Products in Guilford where swabs for COVID-19 tests are produced. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago