UP reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs: Principal Health Secy
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
UP reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs: Principal Health Secy

UP reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs: Principal Health Secy

Uttar Pradesh has reported 630 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours.

While addressing the mediapersons on June 18, Principal Health Secretary of state, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "630 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, in last 24 hours.

There are 5659 active cases, 9638 people have been discharged after making full recovery from the disease.

A total of 488 people have succumbed to it.

16,546 samples were tested in the state yesterday.

A total of 5,15,280 samples have been tested till date."

