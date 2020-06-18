UP reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hrs: Principal Health Secy

While addressing the mediapersons on June 18, Principal Health Secretary of state, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "630 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, in last 24 hours.

There are 5659 active cases, 9638 people have been discharged after making full recovery from the disease.

A total of 488 people have succumbed to it.

16,546 samples were tested in the state yesterday.

A total of 5,15,280 samples have been tested till date."