UP reports 606 new COVID cases, recovery rate over 66%: Govt

In the last 24 hours, 606 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, informed state's Principal Health Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad.

There are 6,679 active cases, 14,808 patients have been discharged so far and 660 patients have succumbed to the infection, he further said.

The total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state so far is 21,549.