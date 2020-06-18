Peacock Will Bring Innovation to Free, Ad-Supported Streaming: NBCU’s Laura Molen

NBCUniversal is getting into the streaming game with next month's rollout of Peacock, setting the stage more innovation and value-added services for advertisers.

Free, ad-supported streaming is one of the most promising platforms with its potential to support more interactivity between brands and consumers.

Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal, discusses the future of advertising in this episode of Beet TV’s “TV Reset” forum, presented in collaboration with VAB.

Speaking to Bill Koenigsberg, the president, CEO and founder of media services agency Horizon Media Inc., Molen said Peacock has strong potential to convert viewers into shoppers with the development of supporting technologies.

"Free, ad-supported streaming…is the future, not just of viewership, but how advertising can work," she said.

"We can work together with marketers to create a commercial experience in a whole new way." The company is currently testing voice-activated remotes that let viewers respond immediately to advertising, Molen said.

She also foresees innovation for ad inserts, product placements and channel design.

