India-China Galwan clash: Traders' body calls for boycott of Chinese goods | Oneindia News

India-China Galwan clash: Traders' body calls for boycott of Chinese goods

Thousands attended the funeral today in Telangana of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who died for his country in the deadly clash with China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday, and chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The four-year-old son of Colonel Santosh Babu, Anirudh, held by his mother, was a part of the heartbreaking rituals carried out with full military honours.

A call to boycott Chinese goods has started after the clash at Ladakh's Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese troops, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed on Monday evening.

Even as Major General level talks are being held at Galwan valley,Chinese foreign min spox said that India should not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignity.

