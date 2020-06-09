Rian Johnson On 'Knives Out' Sequel, How 'Bond' Delay Allowed Daniel Craig to Star in Film | In Studio
"Think of it just like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie.
Whole new location, whole new cast," Johnson teased.
James Bond will be a father in 'No Time to Die'According to 'Mail on Sunday,' Daniel Craig's suave spy will be a dad to five-year-old daughter Mathilde.
