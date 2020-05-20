Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton Star in Netflix's 'The Politician' | Fishing for Answers

If I Was A Stylist The #Netflix series #ThePolitician Season 2 is scheduled to drop tomorrow! Check out the looks I wanted to see the… https://t.co/juG7IFYXMf 3 days ago



Related videos from verified sources 4 Things to know about 'The Politician' season 2



Everything you need to know before binge-watching the second season of Ryan Murphy's Netflix show. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago New on Netflix in June 2020



Netflix has some great new movies and shows dropping this June including the comedy movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the hit series 13.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 07:53 Published on May 20, 2020