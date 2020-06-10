Jobless Claims Show It’s Back to Work Only for Some Americans
Some 1.51 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, the 11th week of improvement but a still-telling sign of the depths of the downturn.
Mehrdad Yousefi UK – Jobless claims more than doubled to almost 3m in the two months through May on the back of the virus lockdown.… https://t.co/OZQDj6whlf 2 days ago
Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of WorkThe number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment. More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus..
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week1.54 Million Americans Filed
for Unemployment Last Week The U.S. Labor Department
released the unemployment
numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims
was just below economists'
predictions..
1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of WorkThe weekly jobs report shows more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. economy could benefit from a stimulus boost.