Jobless Claims Show It’s Back to Work Only for Some Americans
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Some 1.51 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, the 11th week of improvement but a still-telling sign of the depths of the downturn.

