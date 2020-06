'Unbelievable Rashford a future England captain' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 minutes ago 'Unbelievable Rashford a future England captain' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Marcus Rashford's 'incredible' off-field activism and says the forward could be a future captain for club and country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this